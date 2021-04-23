Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

