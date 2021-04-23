Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of WING opened at $141.18 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.06, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $63.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.59.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

