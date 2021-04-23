Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,009,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCPT opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

