Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 399,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,265,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Federal Signal by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 92,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Federal Signal by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Federal Signal stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

