LPL Financial LLC Has $219,000 Position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of PowerFleet worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWFL. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 389,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 162,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PowerFleet by 955.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 133,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 124,186 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PowerFleet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PWFL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $7.65 on Friday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.36 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

