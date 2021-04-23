LPL Financial LLC Invests $215,000 in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,512,000 after buying an additional 70,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

