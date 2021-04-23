LPL Financial LLC Purchases 10,031 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BGC Partners by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in BGC Partners by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 374,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 126,285 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of BGCP opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.