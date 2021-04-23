LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,317,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 76,082 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.91, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.78 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

