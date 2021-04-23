LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

NYSE VNT opened at $31.33 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.21.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.