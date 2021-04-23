Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU stock opened at $338.75 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

