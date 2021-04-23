Luminex’s (LMNX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LMNX. BTIG Research cut Luminex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex stock opened at $36.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -190.48%.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Luminex during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Luminex during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.