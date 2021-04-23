Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

MCBC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,880. The stock has a market cap of $339.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.