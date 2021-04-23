Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

MGTA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.39. 151,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $553.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 82,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.