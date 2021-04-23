MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax updated its FY21 guidance to $5.50-5.65 EPS.

MarineMax stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $157,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HZO. Truist lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

