Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Invests $4.61 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,682,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $737,000. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $259,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

