Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $108.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.33. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

