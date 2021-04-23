MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share.

MKTX stock opened at $502.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.74. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $415.56 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.56.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

