Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.35.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE:MMC opened at $126.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day moving average is $115.52. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $128.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.