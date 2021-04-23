Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $231,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $964,912,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in CVS Health by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in CVS Health by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

