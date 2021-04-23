Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,791,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,729,000 after acquiring an additional 154,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.10. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $122.80.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

