Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by 93.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Martin Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

MMLP opened at $2.41 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $93.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

