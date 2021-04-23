Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.60

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.60 and traded as high as C$14.03. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$13.85, with a volume of 204,234 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.5100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is currently -58.65%.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,694.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,255,500.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

