Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marubeni Corporation purchases, distributes, and markets various industrial and consumer goods worldwide. It is involved in importing and exporting, as well as transactions in the Japanese market, related to food, textiles, materials, pulp and paper, chemicals, energy, metals and mineral resources, transportation machinery, and includes offshore trading. The Company’s activities also extend to power projects and infrastructure, plants and industrial machinery, real estate development and construction, and finance, logistics and information industry. Additionally, the Company conducts business investment, development and management on a global level. Marubeni Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Marubeni alerts:

OTCMKTS MARUY opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. Marubeni has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $88.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.17.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marubeni will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marubeni (MARUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.