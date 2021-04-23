Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Gap Down to $5.86

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $5.68. Maverix Metals shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 2,131 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMX. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $799.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Maverix Metals by 58.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

