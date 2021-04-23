Maxeon Solar Technologies’ (MAXN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

MAXN opened at $19.56 on Monday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,578,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

