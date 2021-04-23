Maxim Group Raises Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Price Target to $30.00

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its price objective lifted by Maxim Group from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 715,194 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

