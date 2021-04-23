McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 587 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

SNY stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,586. The stock has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.