McGuire Investment Group LLC Invests $492,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,689 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.37. 31,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,626,987. The company has a market cap of $127.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $144.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

