McGuire Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,767 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 4.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Shares of AMAT opened at $133.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.91 and a 200 day moving average of $97.06. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.