MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

NYSE QSR opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.81. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $68.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.94%.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $9,506,122.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,766,302.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

