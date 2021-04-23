MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average of $94.71. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.40.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.