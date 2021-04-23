MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes $2.92 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,497,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,220 shares of company stock worth $941,626. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

