Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 8,471 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $1,532,403.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,396,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,074,931.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50.

MEDP opened at $187.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.55. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $191.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 9,005.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

