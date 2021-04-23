Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLSPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Melrose Industries stock remained flat at $$2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

