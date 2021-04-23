Merculet (MVP) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Merculet has a total market cap of $6.54 million and $321,699.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00271613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004043 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,936.79 or 1.00178781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.82 or 0.00641597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.60 or 0.01020311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,327,427,964 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

