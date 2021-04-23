Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 85,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,581. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. Meridian Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

