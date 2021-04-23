Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $21.88. 7,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 777,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIVO. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $949.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 6,254 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $187,620.00. Also, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $379,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,390.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,064. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.