Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys 350 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.30. The company had a trading volume of 155,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.28. The stock has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $144.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

