Meridian Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,914 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 860,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after buying an additional 97,398 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after buying an additional 280,515 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.01. 110,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average is $88.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

