Meridian Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,176,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $803,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.45 on Friday, reaching $339.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,813,195. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $209.50 and a 1 year high of $342.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

