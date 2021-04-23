Merilee Buckley Sells 746 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at $94,466.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08.

Etsy stock opened at $210.28 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 116.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Etsy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,035,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Etsy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Etsy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.09.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

