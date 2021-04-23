Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce $34.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.66 million and the lowest is $34.50 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $34.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $130.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $131.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $141.37 million, with estimates ranging from $139.50 million to $142.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

MLAB stock opened at $257.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -367.54 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $207.54 and a 12-month high of $307.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total transaction of $60,606.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,461.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,193 shares of company stock worth $2,216,028. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

