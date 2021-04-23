Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares were down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 555,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MESO. Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.