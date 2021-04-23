Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRU. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$64.89.

Shares of TSE MRU traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 64,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,551. Metro has a 12 month low of C$52.63 and a 12 month high of C$66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.41.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Metro will post 3.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

