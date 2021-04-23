MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $75.04 on Monday. MGE Energy has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.75.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $136.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 58,107 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 62,959 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

