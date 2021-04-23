Michael Baron Maguire Sells 3,250 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:TFC opened at $55.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.