Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 208.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,870 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.6% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.86.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $257.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $169.39 and a 52 week high of $261.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

