Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%.

Shares of MPB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.55. 353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,133. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $214.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.65. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

