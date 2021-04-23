Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a neutral rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.41. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,353,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

