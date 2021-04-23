Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $278,964.44. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $45,580.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,751 shares of company stock worth $569,431. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Stephens raised Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

